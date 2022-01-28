This year, Colorado is sending 32 athletes to compete for Team USA in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The games start on February 2 and will conclude on February 20, with 91 countries competing.
Here is a list of Olympians from Colorado that made the cut:
Aaron Blunck, Crested Butte — Freestyle Skiing
Aaron Blunck is a decorated freestyle skier from Englewood, Colorado. He currently lives and trains in Crested Butte.
In 2020, Blunck suffered serious injuries, including a lacerated kidney, broken ribs, a fractured pelvis, and a bruised heart after he landed on the lip of a a halfpipe.
Today, he is healed and on his way to his third Olympics.
Alex Ferreira, Aspen — Freestyle Skiing
Alex Ferreira is the halfpipe skier that took home the silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.
Ferreira locked down his ticket to Beijing 2022 earlier this year after collecting two world cup podium finishes in Alberta, Canada.
Alysa Liu, Colorado Springs — Figure Skating
In 2020, Alysa Liu became the youngest ever two-time national champion at age thirteen, according to Team USA. She is also the first woman to ever land a triple axel and quadruple jump in the same event.
Birk Irving, Englewood — Freestyle Skiing
Birk Irving, 22, competed his first 360 at age five and landed his first sponsorship at seven, according to Team USA.
He has since won several national titles including the 2015 Nor-Am Cup Mammoth Mountian, the 2014-15 U.S. Revolution Tour, and the 2014 U.S. Junior National Championships.
Brandon Frazier, Colorado Springs — Figure Skating Pairs
Brandon Frazier is a decorated figure skater that won the U.S. Figure Skating Championship in 2021 and the Skate America Championship in 2020, with four Grand Prix medals during his career.
Frazier and his partner Alexa Knierim had to petition for a chance to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics after having to withdraw from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships when he tested positive for COVID-19.
Chris Corning, Silverthorne — Snowboarding
Chris Corning started his snowboarding career at age seven. Since, he has participated in several world cups and Olympic games.
He won fourth place at the 2018 Winter Olympics in big air and 9th in slopestyle, according to Team USA.
Cody Winters, Steamboat Springs — Snowboarding
21-year-old Cody Winters will be participating in his first Olympics in Beijing. In order to qualify for the games, he needed to rank in the top 30 snowboarders at the World Cup. He ranked 11th overall.
To support his dreams to get to the Olympics, Winters started a window washing company in Steamboat Springs at 18 years old.
Dylan Walczyk, Blue River — Freestyle Skiing
28-year-old, Dylan Walczyk will be competing at his first Olympic games this February. He earned a position on the U.S. Ski Team in 2013 when he won the U.S. Selection event.
He has since placed in national and worlds championship events for the sport.
Hagen Kearney, Norwood — Snowboarding
At 30 years old, Hagen Kearney is going to his second Olympics. Kearney also competed at the 2018 Olympic games in 2018, where he ended up in 3rd place.
According to his online profile with Team USA, Kearney began snowboarding at 9 years old.
Hailey Swirbul, El jebel — Cross Country Skiing
Hailey Swirbul, 23, won her first World Cup podium in 2020, finishing in third place for the 10k freestyle. She was also on the bronze medal winning Junior World Championship team in 2017.
Hanna Faulhaber, Basalt — Freestyle Skiing
Hanna Faulhaber has been a skier since she was 3 years old, according to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard website.
In 2021, she finished in fourth place at the Aspen 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championships.
Jaelin Kauf, Vail — Freestyle Skiing
Jaelin Kauf, 26, is an accomplished freestyle skier that has placed in both the World Cup and the 2019 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
She was also named "Rookie of the Year" in 2016 during the World Cup Tour.
Jasper Good, Colorado Springs — Nordic combined
25-year-old Jasper Good will be returning to the Olympic stage this year, after making his debut in 2018. Prior to that, he competed at the FIS Junior World Championships in 2014, 2015, and 2016.
He is also a solider in the U.S. Army, and is apart of the Army World Class Athlete Program.
Joanne Reid, Grand Junction — Biathlon
Joanne Reid debuted her Olympic performance in 2018 at the PyeongChang Winter Games. That year, she placed 86th in sprint, 22nd in individual, 15th in mixed relay, and 13th in relay.
She was also a NCAA champion cross-country skier at the University of Colorado at Boulder prior to getting involved in biathlon in 2015.
Kai Owens, Vail — Freestyle Skiing
At 17 years old, Kai Owens will be going to the Winter Olympic Games for the first time this year.
When she was 14, she became the youngest mogul skier to compete in a World Cup competition. She was also named "Rookie-of-the-Year" in 2021, according to the U.S. Ski and Snowboarding official website.
Katie Uhlaender, Breckenridge — Skeleton
Katie Uhlaender is returning to the Olympics this year as a veteran having previously competed in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018. The 37-year-old will be the first woman from the U.S. to ever compete in a sliding sport at five Olympics.
She has also competed in eight World Championships throughout her career.
Leif Nordgren, Colorado Springs — Biathlon
Leif Nordgren will be returning to the Winter Olympics for a third time after competing in 2014 and 2018.
He has also participated in nine World Championships during his career.
Lucas Foster, Telluride — Snowboarding
Lucas Foster has officially been selected for his first chance at the gold.
"Honored to say I’m officially going to the Olympics for Team USA alongside 3 legends Shawn White, Chase Josey, and Taylor Gold," he said in an Instagram post earlier this month.
Mick Dierdorff, Steamboat Springs — Snowboarding
Mick Dierdorff first became an Olympian in 2018, when he place 5th in snowboard cross. He started snowboarding long before that, at just 10 years old.
Dierdorff first won at the global level in 2019 at the World Championships. He was also the first and youngest Team USA competitor to ever win a Nor-Am cup overall title.
Mikaela Shiffrin, Vail — Alpine Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin became a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Alpine Skiing after winning in 2014 and 2018.
"She is the youngest racer ever to reach 50 World Cup victories and currently sits tied for third with Marcel Hirscher on the list of all-time World Cup victories among men and women, with 67 (as of December, 31, 2020)," her profile on the U.S. Ski and Snowboard website says.
Meghan Tierney, Eagle — Snowboarding
Meghan Tierney placed 17th at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in 2018. She began snowboarding at 10 years old and has since participated in competitions around the world.
Mariah Bell, Monument — Figure Skating
Mariah Bell first started figure skating when she was just three years old. Since, she has competed across the country and the world. At 25, Bell became the oldest competitor to ever win the U.S. Figure Skating Championship.
The 2022 Winter Games will be her first trip to the Olympics.
Nick Shore, Denver — Hockey
Nick Shore will likely compete as the anchor of the bottom-six unit on the U.S. hockey team, according to Team USA.
"His ability to win face-offs, especially key draws in the defensive zone, will help Team USA protect leads throughout the Olympics," the team said on Shore's profile.
Nicole Hensley, Lakewood — Hockey
29-year-old Nicole Hensley has been selected for the 2022 Team USA women goalie after helping her team win gold in 2018.
She has also competed at the Women's World Championship and the NCAA national championship during her career.
Nina O'Brien, Denver — Alpine Skiing
Nina O'Brien has won seven national titles in her career, including super-g, slalom, alpine combined, parallel slalom, slalom, super-G, and giant slalom.
The best season of her career was in 2020-21 when she placed ninth in slalom, in the top 10 in the giant slalom at World Championships, and ranked 15th in giant slalom on the World Cup, according to U.S.SkiandSnowboarding.org.
Beijing 2022 will be the first Olympic games under her belt.
Red Gerard, Silverthorne — Snowboarding
In 2022, Red Gerard returns to Olympic stage for the second time in his career. In fact, in 2018, at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, he took home the gold in slopestyle, and placed 5th in big air.
He is the youngest Olympic snowboarder to ever win gold.
River Radamus, Edwards — Alpine Skiing
River Radamus has participated on the super-G, slalom, giant slalom, parallel mixed team in the U.S. He is also a two-time, first place winner of the U.S. Junior National Championships.
This year he is an Olympian for the first time.
Stacy Gaskill, Golden — Snowboarding
Stacy Gaskill will be making her Olympic debut at the 2022 games in Beijing, though she is no stranger to the world stage. In fact, she has placed in the top 10 in five World Cups throughout her career.
She first learned to snowboard at age eight and entered her first Boardercross race in 2014, according to Team USA.
Taylor Fletcher, Steamboat — Nordic combined
31-year-old Taylor Fletcher secured his spot on the 2022 Olympic Team after winning the Nordic Combined Olympic Trials on December 24, last year.
During his career, he has participated in three Olympics, including Vancouver in 2010, Sochi in 2014, and PyeongChang in 2018.
Taylor Gold, Steamboat Springs — Snowboarding
Taylor Gold is returning as a second-time Olympian this year, after placing 14th at the Sochi Winter Games in 2014. He unfortunately missed the 2018 Winter Olympics due to injuries, according to Team USA.
This season, he notably placed second in men's halfpipe at the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain
Vincent Zhou, Colorado Springs — Figure Skating
Vincent Zhou is returning to the Winter Olympic Games after debuting in 2018.
Zhou is a 2019 Worlds bronze medalist, 2019 Four Continents bronze medalist, 2021 CS Nebelhorn Trophy champion, 2021 Skate America champion, 2018 CS Tallinn Trophy silver medalist, 2017 CS Finlandia Trophy silver medalist, and a three-time U.S. national silver medalist.
He also became the youngest U.S. junior champion in 2017.
