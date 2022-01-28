Peak performers: Shiffrin, ski team return to snow for camp

FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2017, file photo, Mikaela Shiffrin gets low in her turn during a downhill training run at Copper Mountain, Colo.(Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP, File)

This year, Colorado is sending 32 athletes to compete for Team USA in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. 

The games start on February 2 and will conclude on February 20, with 91 countries competing. 

Here is a list of Olympians from Colorado that made the cut: 

Aaron Blunck, Crested Butte — Freestyle Skiing

Aaron Blunck

FILE - Silver medalist Aaron Blunck of the United States competes during the Men's Freeski Halfpipe event at the FIS Freeski World Cup in Chongli county near Zhangjiakou in northern China's Hebei province on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

Aaron Blunck is a decorated freestyle skier from Englewood, Colorado. He currently lives and trains in Crested Butte. 

In 2020, Blunck suffered serious injuries, including a lacerated kidney, broken ribs, a fractured pelvis, and a bruised heart after he landed on the lip of a a halfpipe. 

Today, he is healed and on his way to his third Olympics. 

Alex Ferreira, Aspen — Freestyle Skiing

Alex Ferreira

Alex Ferreira, of the United States, reacts after his run during the men's halfpipe final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Alex Ferreira is the halfpipe skier that took home the silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. 

Ferreira locked down his ticket to Beijing 2022 earlier this year after collecting two world cup podium finishes in Alberta, Canada. 

Alysa Liu, Colorado Springs —  Figure Skating

Alysa Liu

FILE - Alysa Liu performs during the women's free skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. Alysa Liu just might be the best hope America has to knock one of the Russian women off the figure skating podium at the Beijing Olympics. But first, the 16-year-old from California has to navigate the U.S. championships in Nashville, where she won the first of her two titles at the sprightly age of 13 but finished a disappointing fourth a year ago.

In 2020, Alysa Liu became the youngest ever two-time national champion at age thirteen, according to Team USA. She is also the first woman to ever land a triple axel and quadruple jump in the same event. 

Birk Irving, Englewood —  Freestyle Skiing 

Birk Irving

Birk Irving from Winter Park, Colorado competes in the Men's Ski SuperPipe finals at Buttermilk Mountain for the 2019 Aspen Winter X Games on Thursday, Jan. 24. Irving placed fifth in the competition with a 69.66. (photo by Liz Copan)

Birk Irving, 22, competed his first 360 at age five and landed his first sponsorship at seven, according to Team USA

He has since won several national titles including the 2015 Nor-Am Cup Mammoth Mountian, the 2014-15 U.S. Revolution Tour, and the 2014 U.S. Junior National Championships. 

Brandon Frazier, Colorado Springs —  Figure Skating Pairs

Brandon Frazier and Haven Denny

Top finishers of the pairs competition, from left, Brandon Frazier and Haven Denny, second place; Alexa Scimeca and Christopher Knierim, first place; Tarah Kayne and Danny O'Shea, third place; and Madeline Aaron and Max Settlage, fourth place, pose on the medals stand during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Brandon Frazier is a decorated figure skater that won the U.S. Figure Skating Championship in 2021 and the Skate America Championship in 2020, with four Grand Prix medals during his career.  

Frazier and his partner Alexa Knierim had to petition for a chance to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics after having to withdraw from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships when he tested positive for COVID-19. 

Chris Corning, Silverthorne — Snowboarding 

Chris Corning

Chris Corning scores a 89.00 during the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Elimination Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, for third place and a trip to the finals Saturday during the second day of the X Games Aspen 2019 at Buttermilk in Aspen, Colo. The games continue through Sunday. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Chris Corning started his snowboarding career at age seven. Since, he has participated in several world cups and Olympic games. 

He won fourth place at the 2018 Winter Olympics in big air and 9th in slopestyle, according to Team USA. 

Cody Winters, Steamboat Springs — Snowboarding

21-year-old Cody Winters will be participating in his first Olympics in Beijing. In order to qualify for the games, he needed to rank in the top 30 snowboarders at the World Cup. He ranked 11th overall. 

To support his dreams to get to the Olympics, Winters started a window washing company in Steamboat Springs at 18 years old.

Dylan Walczyk, Blue River — Freestyle Skiing

Dylan Walczyk

United States' Dylan Walczyk competes in a World Cup freestyle moguls competition at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

28-year-old, Dylan Walczyk will be competing at his first Olympic games this February. He earned a position on the U.S. Ski Team in 2013 when he won the U.S. Selection event. 

He has since placed in national and worlds championship events for the sport. 

Hagen Kearney, Norwood — Snowboarding

Hagen Kearney

Hagen Kearney - Snowboarding From: Norwood Event: Snowboardcross

At 30 years old, Hagen Kearney is going to his second Olympics. Kearney also competed at the 2018 Olympic games in 2018, where he ended up in 3rd place. 

According to his online profile with Team USA, Kearney began snowboarding at 9 years old. 

Hailey Swirbul, El jebel Cross Country Skiing

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hailey Swirbul (@hai.swirl)

Hailey Swirbul, 23, won her first World Cup podium in 2020, finishing in third place for the 10k freestyle. She was also on the bronze medal winning Junior World Championship team in 2017. 

Hanna Faulhaber, Basalt — Freestyle Skiing

Hanna Faulhaber

Hometown favorite Hanna Faulhaber from Basalt, Colo., rides to a third-place finish during the Women’s Ski SuperPipe finals Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, on the first day of the X Games Aspen 2022 at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Hanna Faulhaber has been a skier since she was 3 years old, according to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard website. 

In 2021, she finished in fourth place at the Aspen 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championships. 

Jaelin Kauf, Vail — Freestyle Skiing

Jaelin Kauf

Jaelin Kauf - Freestyle Skiing From: Vail Event: Women’s moguls

Jaelin Kauf, 26, is an accomplished freestyle skier that has placed in both the World Cup and the 2019 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. 

She was also named "Rookie of the Year" in 2016 during the World Cup Tour. 

Jasper Good, Colorado Springs — Nordic combined

Jasper Good

Jasper Good, of the United States, soars through the air while competing in the ski jumping portion of the FIS Nordic Combined Continental Cup Friday, Dec. 11, 2015, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

25-year-old Jasper Good will be returning to the Olympic stage this year, after making his debut in 2018. Prior to that, he competed at the FIS Junior World Championships in 2014, 2015, and 2016.

He is also a solider in the U.S. Army, and is apart of the Army World Class Athlete Program. 

Joanne Reid, Grand Junction — Biathlon 

Joanne Reid

Joanne Reid of United States competes during the women's 4 x 6km relay race at the biathlon World Cup in Anterselva, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

Joanne Reid debuted her Olympic performance in 2018 at the PyeongChang Winter Games. That year, she placed 86th in sprint, 22nd in individual, 15th in mixed relay, and 13th in relay.  

She was also a NCAA champion cross-country skier at the University of Colorado at Boulder prior to getting involved in biathlon in 2015. 

Kai Owens, Vail — Freestyle Skiing

Kai Owens

United States' Kai Owens reacts after a run in the finals of a World Cup freestyle moguls competition at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

At 17 years old, Kai Owens will be going to the Winter Olympic Games for the first time this year. 

When she was 14, she became the youngest mogul skier to compete in a World Cup competition. She was also named "Rookie-of-the-Year" in 2021, according to the U.S. Ski and Snowboarding official website

Katie Uhlaender, Breckenridge — Skeleton

Katie Uhlaender

Katie Uhlaender of United States speeds down the track during the woman Skeleton World Cup race in Sigulda, Latvia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Katie Uhlaender is returning to the Olympics this year as a veteran having previously competed in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018. The 37-year-old will be the first woman from the U.S. to ever compete in a sliding sport at five Olympics. 

She has also competed in eight World Championships throughout her career. 

Leif Nordgren, Colorado Springs — Biathlon

Leif Nordgren will be returning to the Winter Olympics for a third time after competing in 2014 and 2018.  

He has also participated in nine World Championships during his career. 

Lucas Foster, Telluride — Snowboarding

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lucas Foster (@lucasfoster_)

Lucas Foster has officially been selected for his first chance at the gold.

"Honored to say I’m officially going to the Olympics for Team USA alongside 3 legends Shawn White, Chase Josey, and Taylor Gold," he said in an Instagram post earlier this month.

Mick Dierdorff, Steamboat Springs — Snowboarding

Mick Dierdorff

Mick Dierdorff - Snowboarding From: Steamboat Springs Event: Snowboardcross

Mick Dierdorff first became an Olympian in 2018, when he place 5th in snowboard cross. He started snowboarding long before that, at just 10 years old. 

Dierdorff first won at the global level in 2019 at the World Championships. He was also the first and youngest Team USA competitor to ever win a Nor-Am cup overall title

Mikaela Shiffrin, Vail — Alpine Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin checks her time at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Kronplatz, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

Mikaela Shiffrin became a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Alpine Skiing after winning in 2014 and 2018.

"She is the youngest racer ever to reach 50 World Cup victories and currently sits tied for third with Marcel Hirscher on the list of all-time World Cup victories among men and women, with 67 (as of December, 31, 2020)," her profile on the U.S. Ski and Snowboard website says. 

Meghan Tierney, Eagle — Snowboarding

Meghan Tierney placed 17th at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in 2018. She began snowboarding at 10 years old and has since participated in competitions around the world. 

Mariah Bell, Monument — Figure Skating

Mariah Bell

FILE - Mariah Bell competes in the women's free skate program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Like Bell, Adam Rippon had his disappointments in a lengthy career, but rallied at the right time. He's thrilled to be in her corner as she heads for Beijing along with teammates Karen Chen and Alysa Liu.

Mariah Bell first started figure skating when she was just three years old. Since, she has competed across the country and the world. At 25, Bell became the oldest competitor to ever win the U.S. Figure Skating Championship. 

The 2022 Winter Games will be her first trip to the Olympics.

Nick Shore, Denver Hockey 

Nick Shore

FILE - In this March 14, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Kings center Nick Shore (21) looks to pass the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago. The Shore brothers definitely have a robust rivalry. Growing up, they would play street hockey for hours in their cul-de-sac, with one of them the designated goalie and the others firing shots on him. It always ended up the same way — someone in tears and usually a little bloody.(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)

Nick Shore will likely compete as the anchor of the bottom-six unit on the U.S. hockey team, according to Team USA.

"His ability to win face-offs, especially key draws in the defensive zone, will help Team USA protect leads throughout the Olympics," the team said on Shore's profile. 

Nicole Hensley, Lakewood — Hockey 

Nicole Hensley

Nicole Hensley - Ice Hockey Goalie From: Lakewood Event: Ice Hockey

29-year-old Nicole Hensley has been selected for the 2022 Team USA women goalie after helping her team win gold in 2018. 

She has also competed at the Women's World Championship and the NCAA national championship during her career. 

Nina O'Brien, Denver Alpine Skiing 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nina O'Brien (@nina_obrien)

Nina O'Brien has won seven national titles in her career, including super-g, slalom, alpine combined, parallel slalom, slalom, super-G, and giant slalom. 

The best season of her career was in 2020-21 when she placed ninth in slalom, in the top 10 in the giant slalom at World Championships, and ranked 15th in giant slalom on the World Cup, according to U.S.SkiandSnowboarding.org.

Beijing 2022 will be the first Olympic games under her belt. 

Red Gerard, Silverthorne — Snowboarding 

Red Gerard

Red Gerard from Silverthorne, Colo., rides to a fourth-place finish in the Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe finals Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, on the second day of the X Games Aspen 2022 at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

In 2022, Red Gerard returns to Olympic stage for the second time in his career. In fact, in 2018, at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, he took home the gold in slopestyle, and placed 5th in big air. 

He is the youngest Olympic snowboarder to ever win gold.

River Radamus, Edwards — Alpine Skiing

River Radamus

United States' River Radamus speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup Giant slalom, in Adelboden, Switzerland, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

River Radamus has participated on the super-G, slalom, giant slalom, parallel mixed team in the U.S.  He is also a two-time, first place winner of the U.S. Junior National Championships. 

This year he is an Olympian for the first time. 

Stacy Gaskill, Golden — Snowboarding 

Stacy Gaskill will be making her Olympic debut at the 2022 games in Beijing, though she is no stranger to the world stage. In fact, she has placed in the top 10 in five World Cups throughout her career.

She first learned to snowboard at age eight and entered her first Boardercross race in 2014, according to Team USA.

Taylor Fletcher, Steamboat  — Nordic combined

Taylor Fletcher

Taylor Fletcher - Nordic Combined From: Steamboat Springs Event: TBD

31-year-old Taylor Fletcher secured his spot on the 2022 Olympic Team after winning the Nordic Combined Olympic Trials on December 24, last year. 

During his career, he has participated in three Olympics, including Vancouver in 2010, Sochi in 2014, and PyeongChang in 2018.

Taylor Gold, Steamboat Springs — Snowboarding 

Taylor Gold

Yuto Totsuka of Japan rides to a first-place finish in the Men’s Snowboard Superpipe Finals Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, on the final day of the Dew Tour competition at Copper Mountain. Totsuka scored a 95.50 on his last run to beat Steamboat’s Taylor Gold’s 92.00. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Taylor Gold is returning as a second-time Olympian this year, after placing 14th at the Sochi Winter Games in 2014. He unfortunately missed the 2018 Winter Olympics due to injuries, according to Team USA. 

This season, he notably placed second in men's halfpipe at the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain

Vincent Zhou, Colorado Springs — Figure Skating

Vincent Zhou

Vincent Zhou competes in the men's free skate program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Vincent Zhou is returning to the Winter Olympic Games after debuting in 2018.

Zhou is a 2019 Worlds bronze medalist, 2019 Four Continents bronze medalist, 2021 CS Nebelhorn Trophy champion, 2021 Skate America champion, 2018 CS Tallinn Trophy silver medalist, 2017 CS Finlandia Trophy silver medalist, and a three-time U.S. national silver medalist. 

He also became the youngest U.S. junior champion in 2017.

