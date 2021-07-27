It's official – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending mask use for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in counties across America where the organization classifies the level of community transmission as 'substantial' or 'high' – the two most severe of four classifications, 'high' being the most severe. To meet the minimum threshold, a county must have 50 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the last week.
At the time of the announcement, 38 of 64 Colorado counties met the threshold for recommended indoor mask use for all based on CDC data, including:
- Adams (substantial risk)
- Alamosa (high risk)
- Archuleta (high risk)
- Bent (substantial risk)
- Chaffee (substantial risk)
- Cheyenne (high risk)
- Clear Creek (high risk)
- Conejos (high risk)
- Delta (substantial risk)
- Douglas (substantial risk)
- Eagle (substantial risk)
- El Paso (substantial risk)
- Garfield (high risk)
- Grand (high risk)
- Hinsdale (high risk)
- Huerfano (substantial risk)
- Lake (substantial risk)
- Larimer (substantial risk)
- Las Animas (substantial risk)
- Lincoln (substantial risk)
- Mesa (high risk)
- Mineral (high risk)
- Moffat (high risk)
- Montezuma (substantial risk)
- Montrose (substantial risk)
- Ouray (high risk)
- Park (substantial risk)
- Pitkin (substantial risk)
- Pueblo (substantial risk)
- Rio Blanco (high risk)
- Rio Grande (substantial risk)
- Routt (high risk)
- Saguache (high risk)
- San Miguel (high risk)
- Summit (high risk)
- Teller (substantial risk)
- Washington (substantial risk)
- Weld (substantial risk)
Nationally, 63 percent of counties meet the threshold for the new mask recommendation, compared to 59 percent in Colorado.
As the Denver Post pointed out, state data shows 41 counties meeting this threshold as of Monday afternoon, more than the 38 reported by the CDC. This would mean that 64 percent of Colorado counties are past the threshold for recommended mask use, slightly above the national average.
Earlier today, we published a piece considering whether or not any mask mandates may return to Colorado. In the past, mask mandates started popping up around the state within weeks after the CDC recommended mask use.
