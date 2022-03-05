This year, Colorado is sending more athletes to the 2022 Winter Paralympics than any other state in the country, with 10 Coloradoans representing Team USA in Beijing.
The games began on March 4 and will conclude on March 13, with 46 nations competing.
Here is a list of Paralympians from Colorado that made the cut:
Pam Wilson, Denver — Wheelchair Curling
The 2022 winter games will be Pam Wilson's first competition on the Paralympic stage. The 66 year old curler first tried the sport in 2010, and has since been inducted into the hall of Fame for Wheelchair Sports USA, according to her profile on the Team USA website.
Ralph DeQuebec, Denver — Sled Hockey
At 38 years old, Ralph DeQuebec is going to his second Paralympic games. DeQuebec also competed in 2018, as a defensemen on the Team USA hockey team. That year, he took home the gold.
"Marine Gunnery Sargeant DeQuebec is a bilateral above-knee amputee after being injured in Afghanistan by an improvised explosive device while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2012," the Team USA website said.
Malik Jones, Aurora — Sled Hockey
19 year old Malik Jones will be making his Paralympic debut this year, in the Sled Hockey competition. Jones is the newest member on the Team USA sled hockey team.
He previously skated with the U.S. Development Sled Hockey Team for three seasons.
Allie Johnson, Fraser — Alpine Skiing
The 2022 Winter Paralympics will be 25-year-old Allie Johnson's first chance at Paralympic gold. The alpine skier first started skiing when she was just 4 years old.
"She quickly realized that this was the path that she was meant to find and completely fell in love with the sport, with the camaraderie of her team, and with the competition. She had an amazing first season and was hooked, but in February of 2020, she had a major setback and broke her tibia and fibula in about 5 places during her first downhill race in British Columbia. She began racing again in February of 2021," her Team USA profile says.
Jasmin Bambur, Granby — Alpine Skiing
Jasmin Bambur, 42, will be competing in his fourth Paralympic games this year. He also competed for Team Serbia in 2010.
"One night after training, Bambur fell asleep at the wheel, crashing his car and sustaining a spinal cord injury which made him a paraplegic," his Team USA profile said.
"He struggled with depression after his injury, but a visit from 1992 Paralympic gold medalist Bert Burns opened his eyes. Bambur tried wheelchair tennis and basketball, along with waterskiing before he picked up skiing," it said.
Tyler Carter, Colorado Springs — Alpine Skiing
Tyler Carter, 27, is heading to his third Paralympic games this year. He has also competed it several world championships over the years.
"He had his leg amputated as an infant after being born without a fibula. He played tennis and skateboarded growing up, but fell in love with skiing after attending the Pennsylvania Center for Adapted Sports camp when he was only eight years old," his team profile said.
Kyle Taulman, Golden — Alpine Skiing
20 year old Kyle Taulman will be competing in his first Paralympic games in Beijing this year.
"A high-risk neuroblastoma that wrapped around his spinal cord left him paralyzed at age 2," his team profile said.
The alpine skier first picked up the sport at 3-years-old. He has since also competed in one worlds championship.
Thomas Walsh, Vail — Alpine Skiing
At 27, Thomas Walsh will be competing in his second Paralympic games in Beijing. He is no stranger to the world stage though, with two bronze medals at world's championships under his belt.
"As a cancer survivor, he races for all those who cannot. His credits his mother as the most influential person in his life and career," his Team USA profile says.
Zach Miller, Silverthorne — Snowboarding
Zach Miller ,21, first started skiing when he was just 6 years old. This year the athlete will be competing in the Paralympics for the first time. Miller was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a baby which affects his ability to gain weight and muscle mass.
"I think that my approach to competition has always been, if you can make your weaknesses your strengths, then all you have left is strengths. That's a hard person to beat," Miller said in an interview with TeamUSA.org.
Mike Minor — Snowboarding
Mike Minor, 31, is a two-time Paralympian, and in 2018 he took home the gold in the banked slalom competition.
"Minor was born missing his right forearm. He wore a prosthetic forearm and hand until he was five, but stopped using it because it became a hindrance…He slowly began taking up snowboarding at the age of seven after seeing other people snowboarding," his Team USA profile said
