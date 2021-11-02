Returning for the 2021 holiday season, Premium Rides limousine service is once again offering 'holiday lights' tours in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Seating up to 7 or 8 passengers depending on the limousine, tours cost $265, starting at a place of convenience in Colorado Springs and touring the magnificent Broadmoor area and downtown.
There's a BYOB policy for those 21-plus, with tours lasting roughly two hours.
Three nightly time slots are available – 4:30 PM, 7-7:30 PM and 9-9:30 PM. Rides are set to take place from November 27 through January 7 with reservations required.
To book a ride, contact Premium Rides at 719-424-0133 or send them a message on Facebook. The company's Facebook rating is currently five stars with 18 reviews.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.