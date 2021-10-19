Believe it or not, Christmas is right around the corner, and if chopping down your own Christmas tree is something you want to do this season, it's almost time to start applying for tree-cutting permits.
Golden Canyon State Park is already offering 250 tree-cutting permits for randomly selected applicants, according to a release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
The U.S. Forest Service reports that when people cut down their own Christmas tree, it can actually help the forest stay healthy.
"By cutting your own tree, you take an active part in managing your national forests!" the U.S. Forest Service said on their website.
The tree cutting at Golden Canyon State Park will help thin overcrowded and dense vegetation.
"This selective thinning will improve the overall health of the forest and reduce the impacts of future wildfires," the release said.
Those chosen to participate can visit the park between 9 A.M. and 3 P.M. on December 4 and will only be allowed to use hand-tools, like handsaws and axes. Power tools are strictly prohibited, according to the release.
Applications will open between November 1st and 15th and can be found here. Those selected will be notified by email on the week of November 15.
Tree-cutting for the holiday season is something that can be done in a number of places around Colorado. Depending on where you go, applications typically cost between $5-$20. They may not be required in all locations, but make sure you check before you go. Information on permits, and where you can chop your own tree can be found here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.