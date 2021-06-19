Strong tornado over the plains of eastern Colorado

This tornado was situated just north of the airport of Lamar, Colorado May 2021.

Photo Credit: Meindert van der Haven (iStock).

 Meindert van der Haven

Flash flooding, high winds, hail, and brief landspout tornadoes are forecast in parts of Colorado Saturday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for Fort Collins, Sterling, Fort Morgan, Longmont, Denver, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, La Junta, Lamar, and surrounding areas Saturday until 9 p.m. The thunderstorm watch includes 

Adams, Arapahoe, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Elbert, El Paso, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Otero, Phillips, Prowers, Pueblo, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld, and Yuma counties in Colorado.

The watch warns of lime-sized hail, wind gusts up to 75 mph, and frequent lightning.

Elbert, Lincoln, east Adams, and Arapahoe counties have a chance of brief landspout tornadoes, the weather service said.

Meteorologists detected around 1:30 p.m. weather conditions were becoming likely to produce a tornado. Landspout tornadoes form with developing thunderstorms before rain, hail, or thunder is present.

These tornadoes are not typically associated with a wall cloud, making them difficult to detect on radar, the weather service said.

At about 2:30 p.m., a landspout tornado was reported south of Wiggins, a town in northeast Colorado.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for burn scars in southern Colorado until 10 p.m. The watch covers areas including the Decker, Junkins, and Hayden Pass burn scars.

Half-inch hail and winds up to 40 mph are expected for Fremont County Saturday afternoon. 

In Teller County and the immediate areas of the Pikes Peak region, penny-sized hail and winds of 40 mph are forecast.

Other areas included in the forecast are southwestern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Stratmoor, Security, and Security-Widefield.

Half-inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with storms over Glenwood Springs, Rifle, New Castle, Silt, Parachute, and Battlement Mesa. 

This area includes the portion of Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 63 and 121.

Weather conditions are subject to change. Check with the National Weather Service for updated information on weather and with Colorado Department of Transportation on road closures and conditions.

Leslie James is all about Colorado when it comes to writing features, sharing adventures, and creating colorful galleries. She loves camping, hiking, mountain biking and snowboarding. Leslie joined OutThere Colorado in November 2020.

