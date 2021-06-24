The National Weather Service in Pueblo has activated a severe thunderstorm watch for several eastern Colorado counties, as well as parts of Kansas and Nebraska that stretches into Thursday night.
According to the alert, winds could hit 80 miles per hour and lime-size hail with a 2-inch diameter could fall. Frequent lightning is also expected.
A total of 132,467 people live in the impacted area, which includes Bent, Cheyenne, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Lincoln, Prowers, Washington, and Yuma counties in Colorado. Southwest Nebraska and northwest Kansas are also expected to have severe weather.
The National Weather Service website states that the warning is in effect until 10 PM Thursday night, while a tweet from the organization says 11 PM. Either way, watch the forecast and be aware that hazardous weather is set to roll through the eastern part of the state.
The National Weather Service warns that the hail and winds could be damaging. A tornado is also possible though unlikely. Avoid travel in severe weather, as this can be very dangerous and lead to stranding or worse.
