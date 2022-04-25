On Earth Day, April 22, Boulder resident Wynn Bruce, 50, set himself on fire outside of the United States Supreme Court building, dying from injuries sustained during the act on the following day.
A report from the New York Post pins environment-related reasons as his likely motive. Bruce had long been a climate activist. The report also noted a Facebook post about climate change that Bruce had made in October 2020, which also included a comment by him that had a fire emoji, along with the date of April 22, 2022.
The incident is still under investigation by the Supreme Court Police. Bruce was the only person injured by the act.
A Boulder-area Zen Buddhist Priest and friend of Bruce, Kritee Kanko, tweeted the following of Bruce's actions: "This guy was my friend. He meditated with our sangha. This act is not suicide. This is a deeply fearless act of compassion to bring attention to climate crisis. We are piecing together info but he had been planning it for at least one year. Wynn Bruce, I am so moved."
Her comment in support of Bruce's action was met with criticism of her condoning the act, as well as by some expressing support for her loss of a friend.
Self-immolation has been a form of non-violent protest for many centuries. It often results in extreme burns and the loss of extremities, as well as death.
Editor's Note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call 1-800-273-8255 to talk to someone today for free. It’s totally confidential. Find out more about that service here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.