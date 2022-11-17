Thanks to snowcapped peaks and ample options for slopesport enthusiasts, many Americans plan trips to Colorado during the holiday season. That makes it no surprise that two mountain towns have found a place on travel blog Trips to Discover's list of '10 best Christmas Vacation Destinations in the United States.'
Breckenridge is the first spot featured on the unranked list, also recently dubbed the 'most popular' ski town in Colorado. Known for being family-friendly and offering a great experience both on and off the slopes, a trip to Breck should be on any winter sport lover's list (though you might want to visit during a weekday to skip the crowds).
The Trips to Discover publication equates the feeling of being in Breck to that of "stepping into a snow globe," thanks to the Victorian-style Christmas village and many lights that get put up around town. Breckenridge undoubtedly offers a picturesque 'Christmas town' experience.
The second Colorado spot to be featured on the list was Durango, home to the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, which literally offers a 'Polar Express' experience. This southwestern Colorado town has a vibrant downtown scene with plenty of local events and is close to Purgatory Ski Resort.
See the full list of 10 best Christmas vacation spots here.
(1) comment
Well actually I loved Georgetown too! I think my hubby is planning a day trip up there for the two of us before Christmas as he has never been there ( only traveled by there) but I have a few times different times of the year! I loved it and sometimes wished we could live there but way to expensive!!
