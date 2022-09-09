A small wildfire that sparked late on Thursday night may have been ignited by a lightning strike, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS.
The fire, dubbed the Cemetery Trail Fire, is located between Keystone and Dillon, near the Summit County Archery Range.
"Earlier in the evening, the crew at Station 8 in Dillon noted a loud clap of thunder which coincides with the lightning strike that is believed responsible for starting this fire," the post said.
Upon arrival to the scene, just after 10 PM, crews estimated that the fire was around an acre wide.
"Our wildland division, a wildland engine crew, two traditional engine companies, two medic units and on-the-ground supervisors were on the scene through the night trying to keep the fire from spreading," officials said.
On Friday morning, the U.S. Forest Service assumed command over the fire and announced that no structures were threatened at the time. No further updates have been made available.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), around 500,000 lightning strikes hit the ground in Colorado every year with approximately half of all wildfires in the state started by lightning.
In terms of fire danger, lightning can be particularly concerning during dry periods because it can be unavoidable and unpredictable.
"Lightning is often accompanied by strong winds from thunderstorms. These winds can quickly turn smoldering organic material into a raging fire. Thunderstorm winds tend to be erratic in direction and speed, posing one of the greatest dangers for firefighters," according to a report from the National Weather Service.
Hot and dry conditions have posed an elevated fire risk across Colorado this week with a larger blaze forcing evacuations in Larimer County overnight.
Find a list of where lightning strikes the most in Colorado here.
