Photo Courtesy of the San Juan National Forest.

Photo Courtesy of the San Juan National Forest.

Lightning from a springtime thunderstorm has recently a new blaze in southwest Colorado.

The Gould Fire is raging near Rico, north of Highway 145 and west of Taylor Mesa Road. The lightning-caused fire is at 28 acres and 30 percent contained as of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters hiked into the forest early Monday morning to construct a handline backed by the support of two single-engine air tankers and a helicopter.

Several other small blazes ignited last week in the San Juan National Forest in the Dolores and Pagosa Districts.

Another lightning-caused blaze sparked Monday above The Broadmoor Hotel near Gold Camp Road in Colorado Springs. Dubbed the Cheyenne Fire, 100 percent containment was reached at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

One person is in custody following the Glade Park Fire, which broke out in Mesa County following an armed confrontation between two roommates. Evacuation orders were issued for homes located within two miles of the fire. The residence and at least one car was burned.

While wild weather in normal in Colorado, lightning is cause for concern when it comes to sparking wildfires in dry conditions.

Colorado's wildfire season last year was devastating with more than 625,000 acres scorched in three of largest wildfires recorded in state history. With how dry things are in Colorado this year, especially in the western half of the state, it's shaping up to be another rough year.

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.