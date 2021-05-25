Lightning from a springtime thunderstorm has recently a new blaze in southwest Colorado.
The Gould Fire is raging near Rico, north of Highway 145 and west of Taylor Mesa Road. The lightning-caused fire is at 28 acres and 30 percent contained as of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
#GouldFire update: The lightning-caused fire is located north of Hwy 145 and west of the Taylor Mesa Rd. The fire remains at 28 acres and is 30% contained. Crews will continue to construct handline today. Travelers on Hwy 145 should be aware of smoke in the area. #FireYear2021 pic.twitter.com/Pkf2RXzUkq— SanJuanNF (@SanJuanNF) May 25, 2021
Firefighters hiked into the forest early Monday morning to construct a handline backed by the support of two single-engine air tankers and a helicopter.
#GouldFire morning update: Cooler conditions kept fire activity minimal overnight. Firefighters hiked in early this morning to construct handline with support of the helicopter. Travelers on Hwy 145 may see smoke from the Taylor Mesa area through the day. #FireSeason2021 pic.twitter.com/y3Orm5M1SP— SanJuanNF (@SanJuanNF) May 24, 2021
Several other small blazes ignited last week in the San Juan National Forest in the Dolores and Pagosa Districts.
Yesterday's fires on the #SanJuanNF Dolores and Pagosa Districts are being mopped up today by fire crews with the help of rain. The .10-acre fire on the Pagosa RD was lightning-caused. 3 small fires and one 30-acre fire on the Dolores RD remain under investigation. #FireYear2021 pic.twitter.com/5EQfFgSBPH— SanJuanNF (@SanJuanNF) May 21, 2021
Another lightning-caused blaze sparked Monday above The Broadmoor Hotel near Gold Camp Road in Colorado Springs. Dubbed the Cheyenne Fire, 100 percent containment was reached at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
All USFS, El Paso County and CSFD resources are off the #CheyenneFire in route to their duty stations. USFS crews will staff the fire in the morning.https://t.co/8NC8b46HXR— USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) May 25, 2021
One person is in custody following the Glade Park Fire, which broke out in Mesa County following an armed confrontation between two roommates. Evacuation orders were issued for homes located within two miles of the fire. The residence and at least one car was burned.
Glade Park Fire Contained, one in custody https://t.co/bXNf66LTBw— Mesa County Sheriff (@SheriffMesaColo) May 25, 2021
While wild weather in normal in Colorado, lightning is cause for concern when it comes to sparking wildfires in dry conditions.
Colorado's wildfire season last year was devastating with more than 625,000 acres scorched in three of largest wildfires recorded in state history. With how dry things are in Colorado this year, especially in the western half of the state, it's shaping up to be another rough year.
