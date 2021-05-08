It's springtime in the Rockies and while snow may still fall throughout Colorado's mountains, thunderstorms are becoming more likely.
A chair lift at a ski resort in Colorado was closed due to lightning Saturday afternoon.
Lift 9 is closed until further notice due to lightning.— Loveland Ski Area (@LovelandSkiArea) May 8, 2021
Loveland Ski Area posted to Twitter about 1:15 p.m. that Lift 9 was closed to due lightning. The elevation of Lift 9 begins from the bottom at 11,432 feet and ends at 12,700 feet above sea level, making it the highest elevation lift at the mountain. By about 1:30 p.m., Lift 4 was closed for wind gusts and reopened by 2:15 p.m.
Lift 9 is closed for the day.— Loveland Ski Area (@LovelandSkiArea) May 8, 2021
The temperature at Loveland Ski Area at 1:10 p.m. was about 35 degrees. The National Weather Service reported thunder is possible in the area of the ski mountain with chances of rain and snow showers Saturday afternoon with winds near 20 mph. Snow is forecast overnight with about a half-inch of accumulation possible.
Loveland Ski Area is about 50 miles west of Denver. The closing day for the 2020-2021 ski season is set for Sunday, May 9.
