The ski lifts at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area stopped spinning on Wednesday and Mother Nature was to blame.
Arapahoe Basin made the announcement by tweet just before 1:30 p.m. stating "all chairlifts are currently on hold due to lightning." As of 2:22 PM, Lenawee and the Black Mountain Express lifts were once again operational.
All chairlifts are currently on hold due to lightning.— Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) May 19, 2021
Colorado's high country is notorious for afternoon thunderstorms, especially during the spring and summer months. With terrain at Arapahoe Basin reaching en elevatin above 13,000 feet, it's no surprise that this part of the state is subject to wild high-elevation weather patterns.
Closures due to lightning and 'thundersnow' aren't uncommon, though it can put a damper on the ski day. Check for more updates on late season skiing on the official Arapahoe Basin Ski Area website or on the resort's Twitter page.
NEWSLETTER: Sign-up for the free OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.