Photo Credit: Angelo F- (iStock).

According to Loveland Ski Area, lightning resulted in a lift shut down on Tuesday afternoon.

Lift 8 and 9, which access terrain above treeline, were closed for the rest of the day. The ski area had plans to start opening other lifts as weather permitted, starting at 1:20 PM. Lift reopenings were slated to start with 'Chet's Dream' lift, which services expert terrain that's found below treeline.

It's likely other central Colorado resorts in the central mountains will be impacted, if they haven't been already, with safety concerns also present on high-elevation trails.

Forecast mapping from the National Weather Service called for storms along Colorado's northern portion of the Continental Divide.

Updates regarding the status of Loveland Ski Area can be found on the resort's Twitter page.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

