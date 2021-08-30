According to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office, a new fire started on Saturday, approximately 20 miles southeast of Rangely. Since dubbed the Douglas Fire, it reached 123 acres in size as of Sunday morning. Juniper and piñon currently fuel the blaze.
Two roads have been closed as a result of the fire – Rio Blanco County Road 28 and Rio Blanco County Road 128.
The potential for fire activity remains high in the area. Temperatures in the Rangely area are expected to reach into the 90s today, though clouds may be present. Wind should be relatively low with no chance of precipitation and humidity at 37 percent, according to Weather.com.
Find additional updates on the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
