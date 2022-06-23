According to a tweet from Telluride Ski Area, posted at 11:12 AM, lightning temporarily shut down Lift 4, as well as the resort's bike park, on Thursday. That's not much of a story, in itself, but it is an important reminder for those entering Colorado's backcountry this weekend – lightning risk is expected to be present (along with snow) as monsoonal moisture moves through the state.
While this weather may disrupt some lift-serviced activities, it will also create a hazard in the backcountry, especially for those above treeline.
As with any weather hazard, the safest way to prevent an incident is to avoid getting in a dangerous situation in the first place. If lightning storms are in the forecast, consider pushing an activity to a different day or opt for something that's inside or at a different location.
While avoiding a lightning storm altogether is the best strategy, sometimes surprise lightning can appear. If this happens, leave elevated areas immediately, also distancing yourself from water, isolated trees, and rocky outcroppings. Though seeking shelter beneath a rock or tree may seem like a good idea, it is better to crouch in a ball-like position, low to the ground and with minimal contact. It's also important to spread out if in a group to avoid multiple casualties should a strike take place.
Stormy weather is expected to appear on and off around the state through at least Sunday. Lightning could also pose a wildfire risk.
Follow along with weather reports and alerts on the National Weather Service website and find more information about lightning safety from the CDC here.
