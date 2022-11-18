Photo Christmas Mountain Committee.

Photo Christmas Mountain Committee.

A confident message rings loud and clear from a small Colorado mountain city: "Move over, New York City. Salida’s got something even better – higher and brighter – than the lighting of the tree in Rockefeller Center."

Come dusk on November 25, the Chaffee County city of Salida will be hosting its annual lighting of their massive 750-foot-tall tree that stretches up the side of Tenderfoot Mountain, taking place per usual on the Friday evening after Thanksgiving. From that point on, the tree design, consisting of 4,500 light bulbs, will shine over the local streets until mid-January.

Photo Christmas Mountain Committee.

Photo Christmas Mountain Committee.

Festivities, dating back to 1989, will kick off with the town's Parade of Lights. Often referred to as 'Christmas Mountain,' the massive mountainside decoration will be visible from miles away.

If weather permits, fireworks are also set to be launched from the summit of the 7,597-foot-tall peak during the lighting celebration.

Find more info here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.