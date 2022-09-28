"Your phone is your ticket to the slopes," said Vail Resorts in a press release that went public on September 28.
Vail Resorts has announced that it will be introducing new technology that is designed to let guests store their pass or lift ticket directly on their phone, eliminating the need for another pass to be carried and the need to visit a ticketing window.
The technology will use Bluetooth, allowing guests to get scanned at the front of the lift line hands-free.
"We are excited for the more seamless arrival experience this technology will provide for our guests," said Chief Information Officer Tim April.
The new approach will be tested this year in North America before an expected roll-out to all guests takes place during the 2023-2024 season.
Plastic cards will still be made available for those unable or unwilling to use the technology.
