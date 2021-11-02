It's no secret that skiing in Colorado can get pretty expensive, with multiple resorts offering a single-day lift ticket at a price point above $200.
While a number of resorts do offer discounts for advance purchases and otherwise, those getting their ticket day-of can expect to pay more.
Here's how much someone looking to ski on New Year's Eve can expect to pay around the state if no discount applies:
Note from the author: These prices were found on official resort websites. Prices are subject to change and other websites may offer better deals.
Steamboat Springs: $269 (a $30 discount for online advance purchase can currently bring this down to $239)
Beaver Creek: $239 (an online discount currently brings the price down to $209)
Vail: $239 (an online discount currently brings the price down to $209)
Breckenridge: $219
Copper Mountain: $219 (a discount online currently brings the price down to $139)
Winter Park: $219 (a current $33 discount can bring this down to $186)
Telluride: $205
Aspen Snowmass: $204
Keystone: $199 (discount online currently drops total to $159)
Arapahoe Basin: $189 (current discount brings this down to $109)
Crested Butte: $159 (online discount currently brings this down to $139)
Monarch Mountain: $129 (current online discount brings price to $114)
Purgatory: $95
Loveland Ski Area: $94
There's a quick breakdown of ticket prices that can currently be found online. Not all resorts are selling day passes quite yet.
Looking to take some extra money on top of that $269 price found at Steamboat? Purchase the 'first tracks' option for $55, bringing the total price to $324 before discount.
