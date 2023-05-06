Crews from Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) responded to the Gaylord Rockies resort on Saturday morning, after receiving reports that mechanical equipment collapsed in the pool area, seriously injuring several people.
According to a tweet from AFR at 11:04 a.m., six patients were evaluated, two of which have been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Jenn Spykerman, a guest at the resort that witnessed the collapse, took to Twitter on Saturday morning to share a photo of the incident.
"The HVAC system came crashing down on guests in this morning. My son narrowly missed being hit by the disaster. Not a good day at the Gaylord in Denver," Spykerman said.
The photo shows what appears to several large pipes collapsed in the pool area.
@MarriottBonvoy @GaylordHotels The HVAC system came crashing down on guest in the pool area this morning. My son narrowly missed being hit by the disaster. Not a good day at the Gaylord in Denver. pic.twitter.com/AbSXQe53Rd— Jenn Spykerman (@JennSpykerman) May 6, 2023
No further information has been made available at this time.
This is a developing story.
