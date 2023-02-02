A quick response likely saved the life of a person at a Colorado campsite in January 2022 and two park rangers have recently been awarded for their heroic actions on that day.
On January 25, 2022, emergency services were called to a campground at Chatfield State Park. While an EMS unit was on the way, park rangers Kyle Weber and Mike Haskins were first to arrive at the scene.
They discovered an unresponsive victim in a cramped camper. The victim had blue lips and their eyes had rolled back into their head.
The rangers sprung into action in attempt to save the camper's life. They started chest compressions on the camper, also readying a CPR mask and an AED device. During the compressions, the subject's situation improved.
Ultimately, the subject was transported to a hospital for treatment and was able to return to work just days later.
Announced on February 2, park rangers Kyle Weber and Mike Haskins were each given 'Life Saving Awards' for their response that day.
The 'Life Saving Awards' are part of Colorado Parks and Wildlife's annual awarding process.
"The awards are given annually to officers and rangers who demonstrate exceptional service and exemplify the qualities of commitment to preserving and enhancing Colorado's natural resources, wildlife and state parks, as well as a deep knowledge and expertise in biology, science, social mores, leadership, law enforcement and park or wildlife management," said Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
