As one person quoted by the Telluride Daily Planet said, "just because you can doesn't mean you should."
As reported by the Telluride Daily Planet, a hunter has sparked controversy in Telluride after killing a buck that was part of the herd seen in the Valley Floor area by those entering the town. After the elk was shot on public land where the kill was legal, it returned to the herd on private land and died, where the hunter soon harvested the animal.
While an investigation determined that the elk was shot legally, locals have expressed concern that what the out-of-state hunter did was distasteful. One person even called the killing "devastating to the entire community."
Read the in-depth report on this controversy that's brewing in Telluride on the Telluride Daily Planet website here.
(4) comments
There is a normal healthy balance in nature, Some people are so "out of touch" with nature these animals are not "pets" you have to cull the herd once in a while to keep the herds in check. Apparently this reporter does not even know that a male Elk is called a Bull not a "buck"...Bulls, Cows and calves.
Not "bucks" and Does?
No wonder sport hunting numbers are plummeting; a new paradigm?
Just wait un till the wolves are here. Elk are their favorite prey.
Totally the TRUTH Ed...
