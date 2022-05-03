Boulder County has released more than a dozen hours of 9-1-1 dispatcher calls that took place during the rapidly-spreading Marshall Fire. In general, most of the calls aren't filled with panic, as one might expect, instead revealing that most callers were direct with their needs and courteous of those trying to help them.
Here are a few common themes noticed in the calls, revealing a few issues that exist in the moment of a wildfire emergency:
1. Frustration with evacuation difficulties, mostly traffic-based:
"We need some emergency personnel [at location] to get some of the traffic [...] we need to stop the light or we need some officers [...] there's about six or seven hundred cars here."
Many of the callers that dialed 9-1-1 had questions about how to safely evacuate or were seeking to report issues with overloaded or blocked roads, resulting in standstill traffic.
While calling for help is an option in this scenario, it's also important to be aware of channels that provide evacuation information that don't involve adding to already stressed emergency lines. In many counties, including Boulder County, there's an emergency notification system in place. Other channels may include social media or government-based websites.
Traffic is also an obvious concern, which can lead to devastating tragedy when vehicles are stuck on a road and a fire moves through. Plan ahead by considering the various routes in your area before an emergency occurs and have a plan to escape.
When it came to those calling about heavy traffic, the response from dispatchers was relatively consistent – 'be patient.'
Others called about being unable to evacuate at all.
"We don't have the gas to evacuate. We have a tiny, tiny bit, but it wouldn't get us no where. We'd run out. The streets are completely blocked."
A general 'best practice' when it comes to emergency preparedness is keeping the gas tanks full. Remember, evacuating an emergency scenario might mean sitting in traffic for a long time, sometimes in extremely cold conditions – in other words, burning gas to go nowhere. With more gas in the tank, the evacuation situation will likely be more successful and less stressful.
2. Calls for help from and on behalf of those unable to evacuate:
"I had a message on my phone from Boulder County to evacuate Louisville and I have a vision problem, so I can't drive. [...] I have no way to go anywhere."
A number of calls for assistance were related to people that were immobile due to health reasons – either placed by the individual or by someone on their behalf. While dispatchers were able to get information from those in need of assistance, the unfortunate scenario of the chaotic and overwhelming fight against the rapidly spreading wildfire forced the guarantee of response to be vague, often left at something like 'we'll try to get someone your way as soon as possible.'
"We're leaving the town of Louisville, but we just remembered, some of our neighbors are deaf, so I don't know if they'll hear it."
Prior to an emergency, it's important to consider those in your life that may need assistance when it comes to escaping an emergency situation. If that person might be you, it's important to communicate your situation with others that may be able to help prior to the emergency taking place.
3. Concern over personal property
"A neighbor broke down my door and took my dog. I don't know if it [the home] is secure or not because I'm on my way to find my dog."
Some 9-1-1 callers expressed concern over personal property – in the case above, a safe with firearms was the point of concern.
While protecting life is always valued over property in terms of wildfires, looting can also be problematic when evacuations are underway. While authorities try to prevent this from taking place, an active fire scene is an extremely complicated scenario. Secure valuables before leaving the home and if an item gets left behind, know that it's not going to take priority when it comes to first responders.
In terms of protecting valuable items and documents, a step of preparation is required – acquiring a fireproof safe. Here's one on Amazon for $25 that will at least be able to store a few key documents.
4. Encouraging residents to leave
Several callers expressed hesitancy over leaving while under evacuation orders, typically due to a medical issue or fear.
"I have severe allergies and everything is dangerous, so I'm in danger with everything I'm facing. [...] I don't know what to do. [...] I need to stay where it's safe for me. I don't have television. I don't know what to do. [...] I'm very frightened and I don't know what to do. I'm alone. What is the situation where you're taking me (in reference to the evacuation centers)?"
The quote above is from a call that took place over several minutes of back and forth, as a dispatcher attempted to convince a woman to evacuate her home. The dispatcher attempts to convince the woman that the fire is the greater risk compared to leaving equipment at her home behind, but is unsuccessful. Though the dispatcher attempts to have a first responder stop by the woman's home, she insists on a call with a first responder instead. The call ends as she reports that it's getting darker outside of her home.
Making the call to evacuate can be difficult one for some people, especially when the evacuation may pose additional threats or difficulties.
The best thing to do is to prepare for possible evacuation prior to having to evacuate. This can help reduce the difficulties and stress involved with evacuation. Pack a bag with items needed, including essential medical supplies, and act quickly before allowing conditions to get worse.
Note from the author: The call above also highlighted an important aspect of connectivity during a wildfire. Electricity may be turned off, so a television might not be a reliable source for news. Similarly, lots of mobile use will be taking place, which could make using a cell phone problematic – both for making calls and for getting information online.
5. Callers describing the scene
"I think there's some grass burning. [...] I'll go over there right now if you can hang on. [...] It's embers that are blowing across the field. I'm 200 yards from [location]. It's just embers I can see, but there are spots of fire, don't get me wrong."
When a fire is moving as quickly as the Marshall Fire, the status of the blaze is constantly changing. Updates on where the blaze may be spreading can be important for tracking the growth of the blaze, though firefighting crews will often already be aware of the fire's activity.
"There’s a fire in our backyard. It’s spreading across the highway now and it’s coming up our backyard."
When it comes to reporting flames – evacuate, first. If you can see the flames in the near vicinity, you're at an immediate risk.
6. Callers accidentally calling the emergency line
"Oh, this is emergency?"
Calling 9-1-1 might not be the best option, even if a wildfire is spreading across your town.
A number of calls seemed to be coming in from residents that were already evacuated, often asking about the status of the fire or accidentally calling the wrong line.
While the 9-1-1 line can typically redirect a call that is related to a non-emergency situation, it's best to call the non-emergency line, first, to keep the emergency line free. Have both numbers written down somewhere so that they can be accessed without power or the Internet.
–––
The Marshall Fire ultimately went on to destroy more than 1,000 structures on Colorado's Front Range in a matter of hours. It serves as a terrifying reminder to how quickly the day can change and as an example for why emergency preparation is crucial.
Thanks goes out to dispatchers and first responders for their heroic actions that saved lives during the blaze. Ultimately, more than 30,000 people would be evacuated successfully.
If you live in a part of Colorado where wildfire risk is present, pack a go-bag this weekend to make grabbing all the supplies you need much easier when evacuations start.
If you're interested in listening to some of these calls or seeing a few clips from the ground on that day, those can be found here.
