Summer hiking season is approaching fast and if you've got your sights set on climbing your first fourteener, you're going to need a few pointers.
Join Colorado Fourteeners Initiative this Friday, May 28th for an open-air talk on "How to Climb a 14er" in McPhelemy Park in Buena Vista.
Learn the basics on high-altitude climbing, including mountain safety and the importance of keeping nature clean and beautiful, plus you can snag a free essential hiking item for your pack. This event is free and open to the public.
Colorado is home to more than 50 'fourteeners' or in other words, mountains that reach an elevation above 14,000 feet.
Members of Chaffee County Search and Rescue will also be in attendance.
Editor's Note: Altitude sickness can affect anyone, regardless of age or fitness level. Symptoms of altitude sickness include headaches, dizziness, nausea, loss of appetite, rapid pulse, and shortness of breath. It can become life-threatening if ignored. Here are six things you need to know.
The way you hike a 14er is you start walking at the trailhead and you don't stop until you get to the top. Pretty simple really
