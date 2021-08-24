A 53-year-old woman was injured while climbing the popular Freeway route up the Second Flatiron in Boulder County on August 22. The accident occurred during a feature of the route called the "Leap of Faith," which requires climbers to make a jump several hundred feet above the base of the climb, typically without ropes. While the jump itself is relatively protected, the location of the route is quite precarious should anything go wrong.
The Freeway route is a class five route that leads climbers up the front of the Second Flatiron. Though sections of the route are class five, most climbers opt to scale the formation sans ropes or other protection – one reason why serious accidents have occurred on the formation in the past.
In this case, the woman was lucky, injured in an area where she did not fall further. When the woman landed her jump on the "Leap of Faith" feature, she landed awkwardly on her ankle, resulting in injury. While she was able to get off of the route and down to the standard class one Flatiron trail, she was unable to descend to the bottom of the formation.
It is unclear whether or not the woman was using any protection at the time of the incident. Our team has reached out regarding this detail and this article will be updated should more information be made available.
Editor's Note: We heard back from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and they were unable to confirm whether or not safety gear was being used. Because the person was referred to as a "climber" in the official report, the spokesperson assumed that some sort of climbing gear was involved, though they were unable to officially confirm that was the case or what type of gear it might have been.
At the time of the incident, the woman was accompanied by another climber.
When rangers from the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, along with Rocky Mountain Rescue Group members arrived at the scene, they attempted to use a splint on the woman's leg. She was unable to tolerate the weight of walking down the mountain with the splint, which resulted in rescuers using a litter to get her back to the trailhead. From there, the woman's climbing parter transported her from the scene after she refused additional medical attention.
Rescuers responded to another incident on the same route on August 24 when a 26-year-old female scrambler slipped and fell approximately 20 feet. Her lower leg was injured and she was unable to make it back to the trailhead, prompting a similar rescue.
Thanks goes out to those who responded to both calls for help.
To those interested in supporting the search and rescue effort, purchasing a CORSAR card is a great way to do it. This is not any sort of insurance card, but it does help increase the likelihood that a county is reimbursed for their search and rescue efforts, something crucial to making sure teams have the right equipment and training available.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.