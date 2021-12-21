Two prosecutors from the Colorado First Judicial District Attorney's Office are facing online scrutiny after one of them made a controversial Facebook post regarding the recent conviction of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos.
In October, Aguilera-Mederos was found guilty of causing the fiery 2019 pile-up that killed four people when his truck's brakes went out on Interstate 70.
He was convicted of 27 of the 41 charges against him, including four counts of vehicular homicide. He was later sentenced to 110 years in prison due to Colorado's mandatory sentencing laws, resulting in widespread public outcry calling for a reduced sentence.
Deputy District Attorney Kayla Wildeman took to Facebook on Monday night to share a ''memento" of the case from her fellow prosecutor Trevor Moritzky.
The post included a photo of a semi-truck brake shoe, with a plaque that includes Wildeman's name, the phrase "Power Move," the case number, and the words "I-70 Case."
"Get yourself a trial partner as great as Trevor Moritzky. He turned a brake shoe from a semi truck into a memento. What a special gift from truly a special person. I never asked for a new bff at work, let alone one that is old enough to be my father (no offense) but I am sure grateful this trial brought you into my career as both a colleague and a friend! Words will never convey how lucky I am to have gotten the opportunity to work from you," the post read.
Prosecutor Kayla Wildeman is absolutely ecstatic about the conviction of Aguilera-Mederos.— Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) December 20, 2021
After achieving a 110-year prison term for the 23-year-old truck driver whose brakes failed (no drugs/alcohol), she calls a brake shoe trophy a “special gift.”https://t.co/US4ME7JVU3 pic.twitter.com/TgyHRhtVvI
In an article from the Washington Post, First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King said that the Facebook post, "was in very poor taste and does not reflect the values of my administration."
King also told the Washington Post that the matter has been addressed internally.
On Tuesday afternoon the DA's office announced that a motion to reconsider Aguilera-Mederos 110-year sentence had been filed on December 17.
