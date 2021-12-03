The union that represents the Regional Transportation District (RTD) and First Transit in Denver is demanding changes after work conditions at Denver Union Station (DUS) have allegedly become unsafe for staff and passengers.
"In recent months, RTD passengers headed into downtown Denver or transferring between modes of transportation are all being pushed through the lawless hellhole that Denver Union Station has become," the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1001 said in a Wednesday news release.
The union is claiming that RTD employees are at 'high risk' of assault when passing through Union Station.
"Loiterers gather just inside the doors of DUS, packed into public restrooms or scattered on the ground, often smoking illegal drugs within view of Transit Police or other RTD security forces," the release said.
The union is also alleging that staff faces health risks, including breathing in dangerous fumes that have in some cases have caused operators to be relieved from service.
“With DUS as RTD’s main multi-modal transit hub, dangerous conditions and activities spread easily throughout the entire system. For example, we’ve had reports of encampments on early morning A Line trains to and from DIA," the President of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1001, Lance Longenbohn, said.
"I had another operator tell me that she considers it a great day when nobody is seen smoking methamphetamine or using heroin on her bus," he said.
According to the release, the conditions have been acknowledged but unaddressed by RTD management. Reportedly, on a October 19 walkthrough of the station with Union Vice President Ronald Short and RTD Chief Operations Officer Michael Ford, a group of people smoking from an aluminum foil pipe was witnessed, the release said.
"RTD’s front-line employees have endured so much in the past few years having heroically risked their own health to get first responders and other essential workers to work during a pandemic," Longenbohn said, "They now face an increased risk of being assaulted on the job and every day they have no choice but to endure DUS, because that is where RTD forces them to be.”
Denver's Mayor Hancock addresses these issues in a tweet on Friday saying, "In response to these concerns, I have directed our Public Safety Director and my Chief of Staff to meet with RTD managment and the ATU today, and have sent senior level city staff down to the area to assess conditions and report back to me."
Union Station is an important public transit and commercial space and we will redouble our efforts to ensure it is clean and safe for all who use and enjoy this iconic site in our city. pic.twitter.com/pdXiQFr8Un— Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) December 3, 2021
In a statement to FOX31, RTD officials said, "RTD is supplementing its transit police operations through strategic partnerships with the federal Transportation Security Administration’s Visible Intermodal Prevention and Response (VIPR) teams and the Guardian Angels nonprofit organization."
(4) comments
Look at every decaying city. They have one thing in common: Long term rule by Democrats. Every single one without exception. Anything to learn from that?
I have an idea Hancock, why don't you march right on down there and see what's going on. You're getting paid the big bucks to make a decision !
A couple nights ago i was downtown and went from union station to light rail station. There were dozens of people, mostly homeless i presume, but there was trash, drugs, loud music and just an unsafe place to walk with my wife through. The cops came and everyone left, the cops left and everyone returned. We use the light rail to reduce car use, but if this is the price than it is not worth it. I recognize homelessness is a problem, but alliwing such trashing of our newest downtown venues is not an answer. Denver needs to address this in a serious way.
Like all the other large, liberal cities, Denver has deteriorated in so many ways in the last decade or two. Its liberal policies have created this hellhole where once a beautiful thriving downtown stood. I no longer live in the Denver area but recently returned for a long weekend. I left feeling sad and somewhat disgusted. No longer did I recognize parts of the city. No longer did I feel like Denver was home. Arapahoe County has sprawled out of control. People caution when being in Aurora. Others warn to not go into downtown at night. So much concrete, I sometimes felt like I was driving through LA. Like so many other cities steeped in liberal government, some of those negative outcomes are obvious. I no longer live in an exciting state like CO. I came away being glad of it. How sad.
