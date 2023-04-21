The 'always-recording' feature of Tesla vehicles may come in handy when it comes to solving a horrific homicide case that occurred in Jefferson County on April 19 at about 10:45 PM.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has reached out to those who may have been driving in the area on the night that Alexa Bartell, 20, was killed after a rock hit her moving vehicle. This instance is presumably linked to several other instances in which rocks were thrown at vehicles during the same night in the same general area.
Bartell was on the phone with a friend at the time the rock hit her vehicle, with her friend later tracking down her phone after she went silent during the conversation. Bartell was found fatally wounded in her car, with the vehicle off the roadway and in a field.
Days after Bartell's death, the search for unknown suspects continues.
On April 21, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office specifically asked Tesla owners who were driving in the area that night to check their video recording system for footage that may have captured anything that could be of aid in solving this crime. Learn more about when this system records and how to use it here.
This same request applies to those that run dash cameras on non-Tesla vehicles.
The Sheriff's Office released a map that depicts the locations of the rock throwing incidents (seen above), two of which occurred on roads around Standley Lake Regional Park and Wildlife Refuge and near the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge.
Anyone with information in the case can call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tip line at 303-271-5612. No piece of information is insignificant.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
So did she wreck because of a rock or because she was on the phone?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.