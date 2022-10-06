According to the National Weather Service (NWS), this past September was one of the hottest Septembers on record in Colorado.
A post made by the NWS that addresses the topic looks at two key population centers, one on the Front Range and one in the mountains, to exemplify how hot September was.
Denver's September had an average temperature of 69 degrees Fahrenheit, which is just 0.4 degrees off of the record-setting September 2015. That average temperature puts September 2022 as the 3rd hottest ever in Colorado. The coldest September recorded in Denver was that of 1912, when the average temperature was just 54.7 degrees.
Meanwhile, the mountain town of Grand Lake experienced it's second-warmest September on record, with an average temperature of 55 degrees Fahrenheit. The hottest September ever in Grand Lake was that of 1998, with an average temperature of 55.6 degrees, and the coldest was that of 1961, with an average temperature of 42.5 degrees.
