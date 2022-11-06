Millions of people in Colorado and around the world will have a chance to witness a rare lunar event later this week, when the Earth blocks the sun's light from reflecting off of the moon, resulting in the last total lunar eclipse until 2025.
In Colorado, the Earth's penumbra (outer part of the Earth's shadow) will begin covering the moon on November 8 at around 1:02 AM, according to TimeandDate.com. The website predicts, that the partial eclipse will then begin at 2:09 AM, followed by the total eclipse at 3:16 AM. The cycle will complete at roughly 6:56 AM.
A total lunar eclipse is also sometimes referred to as a 'blood moon', because appears to glow a reddish-orange color at totality.
On the morning of November 8, scattered clouds may affect some observers in Colorado, according to National Weather Service forecasts.
Those who miss this week's eclipse, will have to wait until March 14, 2025 for another chance to see one, according to NASA.
