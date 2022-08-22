According to the Town of Nederland, they're committed to rebuilding their police force after their last law enforcement official submitted their resignation, with their last day expected to be on September 30.
A town of just 1,465 residents, once the September 30 deadline hits, the town will have no staff in their police department. Marshal Fine-Loven submitted her notice on August 18, though a reason was not included in the press release that was made public. The town thanked her for years of dedicated service and wished her the best.
While the population of this town is quite small, it attracts many tourists thanks to popular local trails and the Dead Guy Days Festival, which can bring somewhere in the ballpark of 25,000 to local streets. Nederland is also home to Eldora Mountain Resort, which is a popular Front Range skiing destination.
According to a press release about the matter, the town will be working with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office to continue to provide some sort of coverage. They also have plans to launch an extensive recruitment campaign.
A number of small towns around Colorado have recently had trouble keeping their police departments full. Why do you think that's the case? Tell us in the comments.
(5) comments
Why are you asking readers for comments? Why aren’t you in in Nederland yourselves asking the people involved? Are you a professional journalist or just a poseur in his mother’s basement?
More than anything is the loss of respect shown by the liberal left. The defund the police movement had a tremendous, bad effect. While there are a few bad apples in every profession, many people stopped by police want to resist and not comply with police. This puts the police in a defensive mode. When a suspect goes to court, they can tell the court if they believe they were wronged. When in the field, comply and show respect to the Police. The police are just doing their job.
Yes sir you hit the nail on the head...
Being a policeman/policewoman these days is difficult at best. Then also having to put up with prosecutors who refuse to provide the support to keep serial offenders off the streets makes the profession less than desirable. Law enforcement is a young person's job. Sadly it has gotten the reputation that living long and prospering isn't part of the job description.
It is that way all over the US. The small town police are being villified for being local yokles with no appreciation or little pay. Many times the small towns can't pay enough for an officer to sustain a living, live in the town they work in, or have the necessary equipment and training to do the job. Been there in two small towns myself with a 44 year career as a cop in a larger town and two smaller cities as the chief of police. Feel sorry for the officers and the people...the officers really want to be there but the pay isnt up to a liveable expense.
