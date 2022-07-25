In coming weeks, one of the most reliable meteor showers on record could send hundreds of meteors streaking across the Colorado sky.
The Persieds Meteor shower, named for the Perseus constellation, is caused by space debris from the Swift-Tuttle comet. According to TimeandDate.com, on most years, the shower can produce up to 100 meteors per hour.
This year, the meteor shower is expected to peak on August 11, 12, and 13, with the best chance to see the most meteors per hour just before dawn each day.
"The meteors are colorful. And they frequently leave persistent trains. All of these factors make the Perseid shower perhaps the most beloved meteor shower for the Northern Hemisphere," EarthSky.org said in a report about the shower.
This year, the light from the almost full moon may affect peak visibility.
If the night is clear, the shower will be visible without special equipment. Keep in mind that light pollution can block out meteors, so metropolitan viewers may have a harder time seeing them.
