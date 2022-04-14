Parts of Colorado got more than a foot of snow this week, but with temperatures warming up and what's expected to be a relatively dry month of April ahead, it's unlikely another significant storm will roll through. That being said, here's a look at Colorado's current snowpack situation.
As of April 14, Colorado is at 92 percent of the to-date median snowpack statewide and just 83 percent of the median annual peak snowpack.
This data is represented on the chart below, with the black line depicting the current snow season and the green line tracking the 20-year median snowpack by date:
Most years, a steep drop-off in snowpack starts to take place come the start of May. With this spring shaping up to look like a dry one, snowfall that's significant enough to close much of the gap between current snowpack levels and the median is unlikely.
According to the US Drought Monitor, roughly 83 percent of the state is currently experiencing some level of drought, with 4 percent of the state experiencing the worst two of four levels. This time last year, 32 percent of the state fell into these worst two tiers of drought.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.