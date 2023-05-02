Set to dazzle at Denver's Four Mile Historic Park this summer, the 'Bright Nights' art display will feature "larger-than-life" illuminated sculptures, interactive exhibits and more from July 26 through October 1.
“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Tianyu Arts and Culture in bringing this one-of-a-kind festival to Colorado,” says Four Mile Historic Park’s CEO Jennifer LaGraff. “This is the most extensive program Four Mile has ever produced, and we’re incredibly honored to be the host venue for the region.”
The display is meant to give locals and visitors a taste of a Tianyu festival, which is a traditional Chinese event that revolves around lanterns and lights.
Bright Nights at Four Mile will bring the 12 acres of the historic park to life, sure to deliver a unique visual experience.
Starting on July 26, the event will be open from 7 PM to 10 PM on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, extending hours to 11 PM on Friday and Saturday. Admission is $25 per adult ($22 for members) and $15 for children three to 12 ($13 for members).
Tickets are set to go on sale for Four Mile Members on June 5th and for the general public on June 26th.
The Four Mile Historic Park has been open to the public since 1978, built around the Four Mile House Museum. This museum is housed in Denver's oldest standing structure, originally constructed in 1859. It's located in the Glendale area, southeast of the heart of Denver.
Find additional information here.
