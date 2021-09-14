According to the National Weather Service, golf ball-size hail is now going to be possible as storms approach the El Paso County area. Previously, the hail size was capped at ping pong ball-size, which has a 1.5-inch diameter compared to a 1.75-inch golf ball.
Hail of this size can cause injury and damage to property.
Storms are possible through 4 PM in this region, though other areas may be impacted with a different time frame. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is expected with wind gusts reaching into the 60s.
Below are two maps that were previously released prior to this update. They show what areas will likely be impacted by the storm. Note that these maps do not reflect the increase in potential hail size.
Find more information on the National Weather Service Twitter page.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.