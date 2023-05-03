According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Highway 133 has been shut down with a safety closure north of Paonia and south of Somerset. The western Colorado closure stretches between mile points 14 and 19.
The sinkhole that closed the road started to form on April 29 with heavy springtime runoff in a nearby creek being a factor. A culvert near the roadway has also been damaged.
Extremely limited travel is still taking place in the event of an emergency, as towns around this area are quite remote. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
It's unclear when the road will reopen, but officials are looking for alternative options to open a route in this area. This is being complicated due to ongoing spring run-off.
The detour between Paonia and Somerset turns a 15-minute, 10-mile drive into about 200 miles and four hours.
The heavy spring run-off will likely impact travel around the state of Colorado in the number of ways during upcoming weeks. Mudslides, flooding, impassable bridges, and roads washing out are top concerns.
