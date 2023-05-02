According to The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC), a mock scenario training exercise is set to take place in the area of the Royal Gorge Bridge, simulating a response to a wildland fire on the southern side of the destination.
Those familiar with the history of the Royal Gorge Bridge attraction are no stranger to the extreme risk of wildfires. In June 2013, a blaze sparked northwest of the park, ultimately moving on to burn 3,218 acres in the park and 48 of the park's 52 structures. An estimated 1,600 visitors and staff were evacuated as a result of the approaching fire, with the fire resulting in the need for $30 million in repairs.
Both members of the DFPC and local first responders will participate in the training exercise, set to last from May 8 to May 10, with the goal being to conduct the exercise in as realistic of a manner as possible. Extra attention will be paid to incident management processes and procedures.
The local response team will be made up of Fremont County Emergency Management, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Security Fire Department, Black Forest Fire Rescue, and the US Fish and Wildlife Service.
Those in the area should expect to see multiple emergency vehicles while the exercise is taking place.
