A young bull moose found a new place to call home in Colorado after spending days wandering through a mountain town neighborhood.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the young bull was first seen Monday near the Colorado Trail along Junction Creek, just west of Durango. It was spotted again on Tuesday by residents in the Crestview neighborhood.
CPW stepped in to help after another resident called in a third sighting of the moose roaming in a downtown residential area referred to as "The Grid."
Because this young bull was in the downtown area, just below the Fort Lewis College campus and did not have a clear path out, CPW stepped in to lend an assist with relocation.— CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) September 9, 2021
For more on living in moose country, check this link out: https://t.co/VbjqifwJMN pic.twitter.com/qnlvckLx1h
Wildlife officers safely tranquilized the young bull and relocated it on Wednesday to thriving moose habitat in the San Juan National Forest.
“Young bulls are known to wander off from their more normal habitats this time of year in search of mates and their own territory,” said CPW assistant area wildlife manager Steve McClung. “They can cover a lot of ground pretty quickly. Usually if they come to town, they will move along and work their way safely out of town. This one being in the middle of town with no clear path to move out on its own, and the risk of aggressive behavior toward pedestrians, especially those with dogs, it needed to be safely relocated.”
Moose sightings are common in the late summer to early fall months, especially with young bulls traveling south to seek out new territories.
Multiple dangerous encounters have occurred involving moose in Colorado in recent weeks, including one case in which a 79-year-old woman was attacked and hospitalized.
“It is always best to be aware when around moose or in their habitat,” McClung added “Keep dogs on leashes and keep your distance. If you want to get a picture, use a long lens and your zoom.”
For more tips on living in moose country, please visit cpw.state.co.us/moose-country.
GEAR UP FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE: Use code OTC20 for 20% off the OutThere Colorado online store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.