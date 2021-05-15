Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge (Photo) Credit Jose A Feliciano Cestero (iStock)

Adventurers should always check the weather forecast before embarking on an outdoor activity in Colorado, but especially this weekend. Large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain are expected in severe storms in parts of Colorado late Saturday and through the following week.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of Colorado, beginning Saturday afternoon and through the coming days.

In south central and southeast Colorado, strong to severe thunderstorms are forecast to produce large hail 2 inches in diameter or more, 60 mph wind gusts, and locally heavy rainfall, the weather outlook said.

Central areas likely to see the possibly damaging storms include the Pikes Peak region, the Palmer Divide, Sangre de Cristo mountains, and Sawatch mountains. Counties in southern Colorado included in the weather outlook include Pueblo, Las Animas, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca counties. Major cities included in the forecast are Colorado Springs, Canon City, Del Norte, La Junta, Trinidad, and Walsenburg.

Meteorologists say a brief tornado over Colorado's eastern plains may be possible Saturday afternoon.

Strong storms bringing large hail and high winds remain in the forecast for south central and southeast Colorado through at least Wednesday.

For areas in north central and northeast Colorado, a hazardous weather outlook reports thunderstorms are expected Saturday afternoon through the evening over and east of the Front Range.

Storms are likely to become severe, bringing larger than golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts around 60 mph. Heavy rain is also possible during storms Saturday, meteorologists say.

Storms are expected to start Saturday between 1 PM and 2 PM, moving along a line from the southern foothills and Palmer Divide. Severe storms are forecast to move south from Boulder to Limon between 4 PM and 8 PM. Storms could linger in Lincoln County as late as 11 PM, the weather outlook reports. West of the Front Range, storms are expected to be drier, but produce higher winds.

Counties included in this weather outlook from the National Weather Service include Grand, Summit, Jackson, Larimer, Boulder, Park, Douglas, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Elbert, and Lincoln.

In northern Colorado, the chance for thunderstorms continues Monday and Tuesday with widespread precipitation, meteorologists say.

Isolated thunderstorms are likely late Saturday in west and northwest Colorado. Winds are likely to reach 50 mph and precipitation is forecast to remain low, the National Weather Service said.

Scattered thunderstorms remain in the forecast in west and north portions of Colorado on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorm development will possible each afternoon through the week, the weather service reports.

