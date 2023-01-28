A large fire sparked on Friday morning on Hancock Expressway near Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs, according to officials from the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).
Crews from CSFD and the Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to the area at around 5:36 AM.
"Upon arrival CSFD personnel located a large fire on property jointly owned by the City of Colorado Springs and by Evergreen Cemetery. Multiple CSFD resources and personnel worked to contain and extinguish the fire," according to police.
Update pic.twitter.com/3uztQQN38R— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 27, 2023
Crews were able to extinguish the fire that morning.
"CSFD arson investigators linked the fire to a propane fueled stove located in an unoccupied homeless camp nearby. No residential structures were threatened because of this fire. The area burned measures approximately .16 acres and the estimated property damage is $5,000. No suspects were identified at this time," police said.
Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
"linked the fire to a propane fueled stove located in an unoccupied homeless camp nearby" Well you can't have both, as somebody had to ignite that fire in the "unoccupied" homeless camp. So do we pay more in taxes to house the homeless or pay for it with our homes if one of these gets out of control? But that means the homeless have to consent to housing and whatever assistance they may get by staying housed and productive and do their part as well. Not everyone can, both many can. And no, not every homeless person is lazy and wants a handout, but people have to eat until they can earn. And many if not most of them including entire families are the result of one deregulated financial crisis after another since the 80's. People who had homes and jobs to pay for them were pushed onto the street through no desire of their own, many middle and older aged Americans who couldn't get jobs again. And yes, when you've had what you needed and lose it all, it does stress some people out to the point it affects their mental health or kills the will to try. But many can get back on their feet if we have the same forgiveness and mercy we're told we must have in order to receive the same.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.