Buckle up, Colorado. Severe storms are expected to hit the Denver metro area, northern Colorado, and the Eastern Plains on Wednesday afternoon into the night, according to the National Weather Service.
Hazards related to these storms include "large damaging hail," "damaging wind gusts, exceeding 70 miles per hour," "a few tornadoes," and "localized flooding," according to the weather service.
On the 'severe threat' rating scale, the risk of hail is rated as the highest, followed by the threat of strong winds. While technically considered a lower level of risk, a 'medium risk' rating related to tornado risk is notably high compared to the norm.
The timing of these storms is expected to extend from the afternoon into the early evening.
The City of Denver lands in the 'enhanced risk' area – a three of five on the risk scale. This area also includes Castle Rock, Fort Morgan, and Sterling. Elsewhere along the Front Range, risk is at level two of five.
It's also worth noting that this storm could bring heavy snowfall to places above 9,000 feet of elevation.
This hail follows hail that was between the size of a teacup and a grapefruit that hit the state last night.
