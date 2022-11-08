A large boulder dislodged from Mount Maderas in New Castle on Thursday, ultimately crashing into a home, according to officials from the New Castle Police Department.
"The boulder entered through the back of the residence and struck a person in the living room located in the front of the residence. As to the weight of the boulder, I don’t know. It was large enough to have done much more serious damage if it had hit the occupant square," said New Castle's Police Chief Chuck Burrows.
Maria Camacho, the resident that was struck, suffered serious injuries to her foot and will have to have a surgery, according to a GoFundMe page that was published to help the family.
"They have had to leave their home and rent a hotel, and Maria has to have surgery as her entire foot is crushed. They reached out to their home insurance provider and discovered that the extensive damage to their home would not be covered," the fundraiser description reads.
The GoFundMe page has a fundraising goal of $50,000 and has so far raised $2,279 to help support the Camacho family.
"Please help this family raise money to repair the massive damage to their home, assist with medical expenses and help get the family back into their home as soon as possible," it reads.
