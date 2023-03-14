Officials from La Plata County are asking motorists and cyclists to be cautious after a large boulder fell onto and damaged County Road 213 on Monday night.
According to a Facebook post from the county, the boulder fell around a half-mile north of River Road and south of the Purple Cliffs, damaging the southbound lane.
"Melting snowpack and rainfall could cause mudslides and loosen other large objects and debris throughout the region and drivers should be aware of these potential hazards this spring," the post reads.
Anyone who would like to report road damage or fallen debris on roadways in La Plata County is asked to contact officials at (970) 382-6413.
Wow, I am very familiar with that spot and just went by it last Wednesday!
