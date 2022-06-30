According to officials, a large portion of Chaos Canyon in Rocky Mountain National Park has been closed due to the impacts and ongoing risk related to a major rockfall in the area.
On June 28, at about 4:30 PM, sliding rock from the south slope of Hallett Peak slid into Upper Chaos Canyon. As a result, the area remains highly unstable and dangerous to backcountry travelers. With more rain on the way through the weekend, additional rockfall activity may occur. As a result, this part of the park has been closed to all use, in the area of Chaos Canyon that lies west of Lake Haiyaha. The length of the closure is unknown, dependent on when risk diminishes.
According to the park, there are no designated hiking trails in the closure area, but it is a popular spot for bouldering – a type of rock climbing that means scaling large rocks, generally 10 to 15 feet tall, without ropes. Oddly enough, the rockfall may make the area even more popular among the bouldering community, given that once it settles, there will be a new collection of routes to discover.
The cause of the rockfall remains unknown, though rockfalls are known to be more common during the spring and early summer, especially when there's a bit of precipitation in an area. There were no injuries reported.
Videos of the rockfall have since gone viral, with truly shocking footage putting the power of nature on display.
Rock slide in @RockyNPS yesterday. In upper Chaos Canyon above Lake Haiyaha, on the south side of Hallett Peak. 📷 Ryan Albert. #rockslide #rmnp #rmnprockslide #landslide #rockymountainnationalpark #earthevent #rmnpavalanche pic.twitter.com/XJxWnBAlMW— Samuel Forsyth (@samuelmforsyth) June 29, 2022
The hiking trail to Lake Haiyaha is still open, as is the lake. Hiking trails on the northern side of Hallett Peak are also open. The lower Chaos canyon area that's used for bouldering remains open to the public, as well.
Rocky Mountain National Park used this rockfall event to remind the public of the dangers of traveling in rocky terrain. Presumably, this rockfall was not triggered by a person, demonstrating how slides can occur naturally and at a moment's notice. It's important for those traveling in rocky terrain of this park and elsewhere to know how to safely navigate an area to help limit risk.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.