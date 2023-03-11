The National Weather Service (NWS) issued two Avalanche Warnings on Saturday, as conditions are expected to worsen for some of Colorado's mountains over the weekend.
The first warning is in place for the Elk Mountains, West Elk Mountains, Ruby Range, and Sawatch Range through 11 AM on Sunday, according to the service.
"Heavy snow and strong winds have created dangerous avalanche conditions in the backcountry. Large and dangerous avalanches will be very easy to trigger. Avalanches will run naturally," the warning reads.
The second warning was issued for several other central and southern mountain ranges including the Park Range, the Flat Tops, La Plata Mountains, and the San Juan Mountains. It will remain in place until 7 AM on Sunday.
The regions highlighted in red on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center map below are included in warnings. In these areas, avalanche danger is considered high (4/5 on the CAIC danger scale).
"Travel in backcountry avalanche terrain is not recommended Friday night through Sunday. Avoid travel on and under slopes steeper than about 30 degrees," the warning reads.
As always, make sure to check the CAIC avalanche forecast before entering the backcountry during snow season, including areas that are easy to access like near a highway or ski area. CAIC also urges all backcountry travelers to have an avalanche-rescue transceiver, a probe pole, and a shovel in case a slide occurs.
(1) comment
And yet I fear someone will just have to tempt fate and end up leave grieving families and friends behind.
