The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board is having a meeting on Thursday to discuss changing a number of landmark names deemed offensive and derogatory, including Negro Creek and Negro Mesa in Delta County, Chinaman Gulch in Chaffee County, and Redskin Mountain in Jefferson County.
While the term "negro" was used as a racial identifier in the first half of the 1900s, that is no longer the case. The use of the word negro has since been widely deemed as offensive, rarely used with the exception of a quote from years passed or in reference to a landmark.
The use of the term negro made the news recently, when President Joe Biden stated "I've adopted the attitude of the Great Negro," during a Veterans Day speech, referring to famed Black baseball pitcher Satchel Paige.
The 'Chinaman' namesake of Chinaman Gulch is another word that has fallen out of use. Though older definitions of this word refer to the term in the same nationality-based sense as words like 'Englishman' or 'Frenchman,' new dictionaries note the pejorative overtone. A key reason that this term became offensive is its use to describe people from a number of Asian countries, not just those from China. At that point, the term lost its connection to a specific nationality and became a slur.
Trout Creek Gulch was one name proposed for Chinaman Gulch, though the naming committee has backed away from that change in order to find another name that pays tribute to the Chinese railroad workers in the area of Buena Vista.
Redskin Mountain is also up for a potential name change, as the word 'redskin' is derogatory toward Native American groups. This term has made the news quite a bit in recent years, with the Washington Redskins football team opting to remove the 'Redskins' portion of their name in July of 2020, now referred to as the Washington Football Team instead.
Other landmark name changes to be discussed include Unnamed feature in Jefferson County and Calkins Lake in Weld County.
The 'Unnamed feature' name is being discussed with the goal of giving the name 'Cimarron Peak' to a point of elevation that previously had no name.
Changing the Calkins Lake name to Union Reservoir would be changing the name of a body of water to what it is commonly called. That being said, this change isn't that simple – read more about it here.
This isn't the first time renaming landmarks in Colorado has been considered.
In recent weeks, final state-level requirements were passed to change Clear Creek County's Squaw Mountain to Mestaa'ėhehe Mountain, with the term 'squaw' being a derogatory word that refers to Native American women. Polis drew heat during that process for suggesting that the new name may be too difficult to pronounce.
It's now up to the US Geographic Naming Board to make the final decision on that change.
As for these other names, once a decision is made by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board, any proposed change will be passed onto Polis for approval. After that, the US Geographic Naming Board makes the final call.
Several other names have been discussed in regard to potential changes, including Mount Evans, Kit Carson Peak, and the Gore Range.
