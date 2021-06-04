Colorado rescue teams were in the right place at the right time on Friday morning when an incoming private aircraft experienced some landing trouble.
At about 9:54 AM, the private flight experienced a partial landing gear collapse, forcing the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport to temporarily shutdown after blocking the runway.
Luckily, several agencies were already on the scene at the airport for a safety training exercise, which included Aspen Fire, Aspen Ambulance District, and Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
"This is one for the books, that's for sure," Airport Director Dan Bartholomew tells the Aspen Daily News.
As of 12:30 PM, airport officials confirmed the reopening of the terminal and runway with airport operations fully resuming.
As of 12:30pm, the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport is open and operations have resumed. Earlier, a private aircraft landing at ASE experienced landing gear collapse. The aircraft has been removed and passengers and crew are unharmed. For flight schedule info contact your airline.— Aspen Airport (@FlyAspenAirport) June 4, 2021
The aircraft has since been removed from the runway following the 2.5-hour long closure of the airport. Both passengers and crew members were unharmed in the incident.
