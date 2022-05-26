According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, some of their team, along with 17 members of Mountain Rescue Aspen, responded to a report of campers in distress on Conundrum Creek trail around 12:40 PM on May 20. The initial report indicated that one of the two campers was suffering from frostbite and unable to move, while neither camper could make food after breaking several pieces of gear.
Though several hot and dry weather weeks had preceded this incident, winter weather moved into the area on the night of May 19, continuing into May 20 and dropping a good amount of wet, heavy snow during this period.
Due to the problems the campers were facing, they decided that they were in need of help about six miles up the rugged nine-mile one-way trail that leads to the popular Conundrum Hot Springs destination.
Crews entered the field at 2:30 PM and were able to locate the campers by about 5 PM. The campers did not have serious injuries and were able to walk back to the trailhead on their own with some assistance from Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteers. All members were out of the field nearly 11 hours after the initial report, at about 11:30 PM – nine hours after first crews entered the field.
The sheriff's office press release on the matter included advice from Mountain Rescue Aspen, reminding backcountry users to be prepared for forecasted conditions and to exercise caution.
While six miles might not seem like far, in some cases, calling for help and staying put is the best option over attempting to self-rescue.
Given the large amount of new snow, it's likely the trail was difficult to follow and slow-moving, probably made worse by lack of food and inadequate cold weather gear. Moving under these conditions without a trail to follow makes getting lost easy and getting lost only further complicates a survival situation and subsequent rescue.
The campers were fortunate to be able to get a call out for help considering that connection in the backcountry is often limited. A GPS communication device, like the Garmin inReach, can help solve this issue.
When entering Colorado's backcountry, it's crucial to check the National Weather Service website for potential alerts first, as well as the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website when snowy conditions may exist. It's also crucial to bring multiple layers for warmth, as well as replacement gear for items that may get wet, like socks. Bringing multiple food sources can also be helpful, so that some sort of option exists if cooking gear breaks. Same goes for water – having some sort of purification system that works sans boiling can be important, too.
Thanks goes out to search and rescue teams involved in this mission. Colorado's search and rescue effort is largely volunteer-driven and can be supported through the purchase of a CORSAR card.
Who pays for this failure to know what you are doing?
