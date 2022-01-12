According to the National Weather Service branch in Boulder, Colorado, there's a 95 percent chance that a La Niña weather pattern will continue through the rest of winter, with a 60 percent chance of transitioning to an 'ENSO-neutral' status come spring. Here's what that means for Colorado.
The forecasting service expects that above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation will occur in the southern and eastern parts of the state, while the northwest and north-central regions will see above-normal precipitation and near-to-below-normal temperatures through winter, possibly into spring.
With the winter of 2021-2022 being the second La Niña winter in a row for Colorado, the National Weather Service has called the current winter more typical of expected La Niña conditions. Perhaps the most noticeable impact that a La Niña weather pattern has is on precipitation.
The map found below shows how La Niña episodes tend to impact precipitation in Colorado.
Thus far, some of these trends can be seen in Colorado's current snowpack – specifically in how lots of snow has fallen in the northwest corner of the state (four feet during the last storm) and how below-median snow has fallen in the southeast corner.
Keep in mind that recent storms dropped big totals over a widespread area, helping to boost snowpack in the central mountains and along the northern Front Range. While this snowpack map shows snow more evenly distributed than what might be expected during a La Niña season, it's unlikely widespread snow will take place in Colorado any time soon.
According to OpenSnow.com, the northwest and western region may get 'grazed' by some snow on January 19 and 22 – on par with where snow typically lands during a La Niña season – but the rest of the state will likely stay dry through the end of January.
So, there you have it – expect above-average snow in the northwest portion of Colorado and below-average storm in the southeast, possibly along the entire southern region.
As the winter season pushes on in Colorado, follow the National Weather Service and OpenSnow.com for the most up-to-date forecast information.
