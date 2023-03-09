According to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center, La Niña has ended with ENSO-neutral conditions expected to continue in the Northern Hemisphere through spring and early summer.
That being said, some signs point to El Niño conditions forming once summer is underway, continuing into fall. It's also worth noting that some forecasters believe El Niño may not form until fall following lingering ENSO-neutral conditions.
Per Weather 5280, El Niño tends to bring a wetter summer, fall, and spring to Colorado, though past El Niño winters have been right around average in terms of precipitation. This publication also notes that El Niño can be a poor predictive indicator for months of December through February, also touching on how Colorado's diverse terrain can mean that effects have different impacts in different parts of the state.
Meanwhile, Colorado State University notes that El Niño winters tend to bring below-average temperatures.
The National Weather Service publishes regular predictions related to this topic here.
